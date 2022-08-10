SimpliSafe vs. Ring: Which home security system is better?

When it comes to do-it-yourself home security, SimpliSafe and Ring are both solid options. These security systems are flexible and can be customized to suit your needs, whether you want to protect a small apartment or a multistory house. With either option, you can create the perfect system to monitor your home while benefiting from a personalized experience.

Even though both systems are similar, they do have a few differences when it comes to privacy, cost, monitoring and overall customer experience.

SimpliSafe

Launched in 2006, SimpliSafe was initially designed as a way to provide DIY security for those who rented their home. Today, it offers individual and complete security setups for homeowners as well.

With SimpliSafe, you have the option to create your security system or to choose a predesigned package. These packages include anywhere from three to 14 or more devices meant to protect your home. For example, The Haven includes 14 items, including a base station, keypad, four entry sensors and a panic button.

The company also offers the following four service plans for additional benefits:

Unmonitored : This gives you access to your cameras’ live video feeds through an app. It also records the past seven days’ activity. You can change settings, lock or unlock the Smart Lock and control the entire system through the app. This plan does not require a monthly payment.

: This gives you access to your cameras’ live video feeds through an app. It also records the past seven days’ activity. You can change settings, lock or unlock the Smart Lock and control the entire system through the app. This plan does not require a monthly payment. Self-monitoring: With this, you get access to your recordings from five cameras for up to 30 days. You also get the option to download your recordings onto other devices. It costs $9.99 a month.

With this, you get access to your recordings from five cameras for up to 30 days. You also get the option to download your recordings onto other devices. It costs $9.99 a month. Standard monitoring : Unlike the previous two plans, this one includes 24/7 professional monitoring of your home. If something happens, they will contact the authorities, such as police or medical dispatch, to investigate. With this plan, you can also detect dangers, such as water leaks. It also comes with a built-in cellular connection in case you lose your internet connection. It costs $17.99 a month.

: Unlike the previous two plans, this one includes 24/7 professional monitoring of your home. If something happens, they will contact the authorities, such as police or medical dispatch, to investigate. With this plan, you can also detect dangers, such as water leaks. It also comes with a built-in cellular connection in case you lose your internet connection. It costs $17.99 a month. Interactive monitoring: As the biggest plan, this one comes with everything the standard plan has plus unlimited camera recordings, on-demand video recording and a monthly camera subscription. It’s also compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. It costs $27.99 a month.

SimpliSafe systems range from around $229-$489.

SimpliSafe pros

Versatile security devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, smart locks, motion sensors, glass break sensors, panic buttons and video doorbells

Customizable home security system for renters and homeowners

Plans come with a one-month free trial period so you can test out what works

No subscription or contract required

Easy installation and setup of devices

Easy to add or remove sensors in an existing system

Three-year warranty on all devices

SimpliSafe cons

Connecting SimpliSafe with an Amazon Echo device or other smart home device requires the Interactive Monitoring Plan

The Alexa integration is spottier than with Ring home systems

Limited camera options

Some alerts and notifications are tied to a paid subscription

Best SimpliSafe devices

SimpliSafe Nine-Piece Wireless Home Security System With HD Camera

This security system contains nine devices, including the base security, motion sensors and a camera. The motion sensors can detect movement from up to 30 feet away and have a 90-degree field of view. This system also comes with 24-hour battery backup in case the power goes out. It’s easy to set up and install.

SimpliSafe Glassbreak Sensor

Designed to detect the sound of broken glass around windows or doors, this sensor pairs easily with an existing SimpliSafe setup. It has a 20-foot range and runs on a battery.

SimpliSafe Doorbell

This security doorbell comes with a 1080p HD camera that offers a 162-degree field of view. It’s easy to install and works well day or night. It also has two-way audio and can detect the heat signature of people nearby.

Ring

Founded in 2012 by Jamie Simioff, Ring is now a subsidiary of Amazon. As a DIY home security system, it offers many devices, such as wall-mounted security cameras, video doorbells, indoor cameras, floodlight cameras and customizable home security kits.

You can either build your system using Ring’s online quiz or go with an existing one. For example, one setup includes a base station, a keypad, several contact sensors, a range extender and a motion detector.

Ring offers a 30-day trial of Ring Protect once you install a Ring camera, doorbell or kit and start using the app. It also offers a few protection plans, including:

Free: This is the default plan and includes motion-activated notifications, real-time video, theft protection and two-way talk. It also comes with real-time alerts when an individual triggers a sensor or rings the doorbell.

This is the default plan and includes motion-activated notifications, real-time video, theft protection and two-way talk. It also comes with real-time alerts when an individual triggers a sensor or rings the doorbell. Basic: This plan works with one camera or doorbell and can record any activity for up to 180 days. It also provides snapshot capture, regular notifications and the option to download videos. It costs $3.99 monthly or $39.99 yearly.

This plan works with one camera or doorbell and can record any activity for up to 180 days. It also provides snapshot capture, regular notifications and the option to download videos. It costs $3.99 monthly or $39.99 yearly. Plus: With this plan, you get video recording for all paired Ring devices. It also comes with an extended warranty for these devices. It costs $10 a month or $100 a year.

With this plan, you get video recording for all paired Ring devices. It also comes with an extended warranty for these devices. It costs $10 a month or $100 a year. Pro: This plan includes everything from the Plus plan, but it also comes with 24/7 professional monitoring, Alexa Guard Plus, digital security and more. It costs $20 a month or $200 a year.

A standard Ring setup costs $199-$299.

Ring pros

Offerings include cameras, such as floodlight or doorbell cameras, smart keypads, panic buttons, motion sensors, environment sensors and smart lights

Option to pair third-party security devices to the larger system

No contract required

Easy-to-install devices

Convenient app lets you adjust settings as needed

Highly flexible home security system

Ring cons

Devices sometimes have connection issues due to spotty internet connections

Does not include certain sensors, such as glass-breaking sensors

Limited warranty compared to SimpliSafe

Potential privacy issue in which Ring can let police access your recordings

Best Ring devices

Ring Alarm Eight-Piece Kit (Second Generation)

This eight-piece alarm kit is ideal for homes with one or two bedrooms. It comes with a base station, a keypad, four contact sensors and a motion detector. There’s also the option to add either an Echo Dot, an indoor camera or a video doorbell.

Ring Indoor Cam Compact Plug-In HD Security Camera

These three indoor cameras are compact and easy to add to an existing Ring security system. They plug into any standard outlet and can connect to the Ring app or pair with Alexa. They’re also compact, so they fit nearly anywhere.

Ring Video Doorbell 3

This video doorbell comes with a 1080p HD video camera and has motion detection. When you connect it to a smart device, such as a phone or computer, you can communicate with anyone at the front door from anywhere. The device also sends you notifications whenever someone presses the doorbell. If desired, you can add an Echo Show 5 or a Ring Chime for added security.

Should you get a SimpliSafe security system or a Ring security system?

Both Ring and SimpliSafe are reliable home security systems that are easy to set up and customize as needed. They each offer a free monitoring service and several optional plans to upgrade your home security.

However, if you want a more budget-friendly option that’s flexible and lets you pair your security devices with third-party devices, Ring is the better option. But if you’re looking for added protection, such as glass break sensors, and are interested in a longer warranty, SimpliSafe has the edge.

