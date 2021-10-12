Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
43°
Raleigh
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Raleigh Mass Shooting
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
North Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Local Matters
Russia and Ukraine War
Washington Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Capitol Report
Political News
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Digital stories
Job Alert
Entertainment
Automotive News
Check This Out
Press Releases
Top Stories
Kenya’s president dismisses suggestions of unlimited …
Raleigh community, experts discuss gun violence prevention
Video
Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges …
Report: 90% of US counties hit with disaster in last …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Fur-cast videos
3-Degree Guarantee
Weather Facts
Weather Beast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Top Stories
Demand for firewood grows as Cold Snap hits Triangle
Video
Top Stories
New Bern Ave. closed amid Raleigh flooding; tree …
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants …
Video
Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible …
Chilly and dry through the weekend
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Raleigh community, experts discuss gun violence prevention
Video
Top Stories
NC State’s Wolfpack wins 107-74 over FIU
Video
Top Stories
Big night for NC State’s Casey Morsell, tallies career …
Video
Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan
Video
Cumberland Co. deputies investigating after man shot, …
Video
Durham sees Affordable Housing complexes demolished …
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
NFL Draft
The Blitz
Top Stories
NC State’s Wolfpack wins 107-74 over FIU
Video
Top Stories
Big night for NC State’s Casey Morsell, tallies career …
Video
Top Stories
No. 1 North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66
Hurricanes owner sued $184 million for downfall of …
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in sports …
Hurricanes’ Kochetkov gets 1st NHL shutout, Canes …
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Newsletters
My Carolina
Remarkable Women
Contests
Carolina Business
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Job Alert
Post a Job
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
CBS 17 News app
Newsletter email signup
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Advertise with CBS 17
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals
Trending Stories
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old boy missing from Wendell
Mexico Mystery: NC woman’s death certificate released
NC, 6 other states reporting highest flu activity …
Cumberland Co. deputies investigating after man shot, …
Police investigating deadly shooting near Durham …
Police charge Goldsboro man with drug trafficking
Mystery in Mexico: Charlotte woman found dead
Click here for full list of trending stories