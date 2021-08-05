Best indoor scoreboard

Even if you’ve shelled out big bucks for an electronic indoor scoreboard, it’s a good idea to have a manual one on hand every game. In the event there are technical difficulties, you’ll have a backup.

Which indoor scoreboard is best?

When you attend a local sporting event, it’s common to ask around for the score. This is especially true if the event isn’t held in a formal gymnasium with a mounted scoreboard. That’s why many youth clubs and local sports organizations buy their own indoor scoreboards.

These portable devices make scorekeeping simple and easily viewable by the crowd. Some indoor scoreboards are electronic and feature LED lights to display numbers or turns. These can be rather expensive, so if you’re on a budget, there are plenty of manual scoreboards that don’t break the bank.

This buying guide features our top recommendations, including our favorite, MacGregor’s BSN Multisport Indoor Tabletop Scoreboard, which displays a wealth of information, including period, bonus, team fouls, and possession indicators.

What to know before you buy an indoor scoreboard

Electronic vs. manual scoreboards

Electronic: Electronic scoreboards typically have brightly colored LED lights, which are visible even in well-lit areas. They feature advanced settings to track time, periods, bonuses, or score adjustments, many of which indicate changes to the score with buzzers or chimes. Certain models come with wireless remotes, which have operating ranges between 100 and 250 feet.

Manual: Manual scoreboards include poster-style boards and flip-book designs. They’re held in an upright position with pegs or frame stands, and some of them feature loops or rings that allow for wall mounting. Manual scoreboards typically display basic information and are well-liked for their portability and simplicity.

What to look for in a quality indoor scoreboard

Timers

Indoor scoreboards with built-in clocks and timers are highly desirable for use in basketball, indoor soccer, or hockey games. Not only is it easy to track game time, but the timers are also often accompanied by sounds that are loud enough for the players and the crowd to hear.

Game stats

Indoor scoreboards capable of tracking game stats like fouls, sets, bonus points, or timeouts tend to be the most expensive. If you’d like to track this information on a manual indoor scoreboard, be prepared to spend more on a sport-specific design. Electronic scoreboards tend to offer more in the way of tracking game stats, though the more information they display, the more expensive they are.

Power source

Electronic scoreboards usually need to be plugged into an outlet, though some run on batteries or have battery backups. The power source is something to keep in mind as you compare scoreboards if you aren’t guaranteed a place to plug them in. While you can use extension cords in many gymnasiums, they can pose a tripping hazard for players and members of the crowd.

Digital display

Most indoor scoreboards only display two digits, but more expensive ones can show three. Unfortunately, some three-digit models only offer the number “1” in the hundreds position. If you need to keep score over 99, your choices narrow considerably and your options become significantly more expensive.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor scoreboard

You can find a wide variety of manual indoor scoreboards for $25-$75. Electronic scoreboards are far more expensive and start at $200-$500. Indoor scoreboards that feature advanced time- and scorekeeping capabilities cost closer to $1,000.

Indoor scoreboard FAQ

Are indoor scoreboards referee-approved?

A. Defer to the referee to approve them for official game use. Some referees don’t mind, while others may ask you for operating control during the game.

One of the LED lights on my indoor scoreboard is out. How can I fix it?

A. Begin by contacting the manufacturer and inquire whether you’re covered under a warranty. If you are, there’s a good chance you’ll have to pay to ship it in for repair or replacement, which could take several weeks.

What’s the best indoor scoreboard to buy?

Top indoor scoreboard

MacGregor’s BSN Multisport Indoor Tabletop Scoreboard

Our take: Pro-quality digital model with a convenient remote control.

What we like: Keeps score up to 199 points. Numbers are easily visible from a distance. Backup battery system.

What we dislike: Compact design makes it a bit small for some sporting events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor scoreboard for the money

Crown Sporting Goods’ Portable Tabletop Scoreboard

Our take: Budget-friendly flip-book design that’s both durable and easily visible.

What we like: Lightweight and easy to carry. Dark digits against a white background can be seen across a gym.

What we dislike: No bells and whistles compared to other models, but gets the job done.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spolehli Scoreboard Multisport LED Scoreboard

Our take: Well-made digital model for scorekeeping in basketball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing and more.

What we like: Comes with a wireless remote, and if you’re interested in a waterproof version, simply contact customer service.

What we dislike: On the smaller side compared to other digital indoor models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

