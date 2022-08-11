Which Nike volleyball shoes are best?

Volleyball players need to be agile and technically skilled enough to move around the court swiftly and effectively. However, you can have all the talent in the world, but it’s not going to do much for you if you’re not wearing the proper shoes.

Nike volleyball shoes are engineered to give players superior traction and stability. Though Nike only offers a handful of volleyball shoes, they are high quality and deliver elite performance. For example, the Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes are an exceptional choice, thanks to their stylish design and responsive feel.

What to know before you buy Nike volleyball shoes

Size and fit

Many volleyball shoes have a narrow shape and build, so if you have wide feet, it’s best to look for a wide-fit option or consider a pair with a broader toe box. You should be fine wearing the same size volleyball shoes you usually do for regular running shoes. However, it’s not a bad idea to consider going a half size or even a full size up, especially if you purchase a pair and find them a bit too tight or lacking space in the toe box.

Ankle length

Volleyball shoes come in varying ankle lengths. Mid-cut and high-cut shoes are ideal for stockier, defensive-minded players looking for more stability and ankle support. Low-cut shoes don’t offer the same ankle support, but they’re more lightweight, making them perfect for quick, shifty players who want to prioritize speed and flexibility.

Are you looking for versatile athletic shoes?

Volleyball shoes aren’t as versatile as other athletic shoes. Unlike running shoes, it’s best to avoid wearing volleyball shoes anywhere other than an indoor court. Volleyball shoes are comfortable but designed strictly for playing, so they’re not optimized for all-day comfort. Also, the outsole can wear out quickly on hard outdoor surfaces.

What to look for in quality Nike volleyball shoes

Cushioning

The cushioning in the midsoles of quality volleyball shoes usually consists of ethyl-vinyl acetate foam. EVA foam is soft, giving players the comfort they need, and it helps make the forefoot more responsive, allowing for more efficient energy transfer. Shoes with sufficient cushioning provide more bounce back during strides, giving players an extra spring in their step.

Outsole

The outsole should be made of durable gum material and provide plenty of grip on various indoor surfaces. It should also be flat and non-marking in order to decrease the chance of ankle injury and minimize sliding.

Breathability

Unlike beach volleyball, your feet are confined to shoes that may overheat due to the excess body heat your feet emit, and they can become damp because of the sweat buildup. Shoes with a durable upper are necessary for stability and protection, but they should also have a mesh fabric on top to facilitate airflow. Breathable shoes help keep your feet dry and cool for extended periods, allowing you to focus on your performance.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike volleyball shoes

The best Nike volleyball shoes offer elite performance and cost $100-$120. However, if you’re a casual player, you can get a reliable pair for $80-$100.

Nike volleyball shoes FAQ

How do I know when it’s time to replace my volleyball shoes?

A. You’ll notice wear and tear around the ankle and upper. However, the most significant indicator is the tread on the outsole will be worn down, and they won’t provide the same traction they used to, so you may notice that you’re slipping or sliding more often.

Can I wear volleyball shoes to play indoor basketball?

A. Yes, volleyball shoes are versatile enough to be worn for indoor basketball because they’re designed with the same performance goals and mechanics in mind.

What are the best Nike volleyball shoes to buy?

Top Nike volleyball shoes

Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a stylish look and offer elite performance for speedy players.

What you’ll love: These low-cut shoes give players increased mobility, and the thermoplastic polyurethane cage offers superior stability. The Zoom Air unit in the midsole provides added cushioning and comfort. The rubber outsole has a textured pattern for improved grip, and the heel tab makes them easy to slip on.

What you should consider: They’re not as comfortable for those with a less pronounced foot arch, and some customers found the toe box lacking in durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike volleyball shoes for the money

NikeCourt HyperSpeed Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These lightweight shoes offer optimal flexibility and breathability, making them ideal for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They have a mesh overlay for increased airflow, letting players keep their feet cool and dry for extended periods. The NikeSkin overlay increases durability, and Zoom Air technology under the forefoot boosts comfort and responsiveness. Plus, the laces tighten in front of the ankles for extra support.

What you should consider: They have a narrow shape and build, making them unsuitable for players with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Mizuno Cyclone Speed 3 Volleyball Shoes

These shoes provide superior comfort and traction so players can confidently move quickly. The synthetic overlays let players move with agility during lateral movements, and the reduced rubber makes for a more lightweight feel. Also, the flat sole and flex grooves provide increased stability and flexibility.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour HOVR Highlight Ace Volleyball Shoes

These shoes have a high cut, providing players with extra ankle support. The toe cap is rigid, and the durable upper has a mesh overlay for optimal airflow and breathability. Plus, the molded sockliner adjusts to the shape of your foot, and HOVR technology minimizes impact.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.