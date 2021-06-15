Greenworks leaf blower vs. sweeper vs. vacuum

Leaf blowers will be most effective on still days and when blowing debris in the same direction as the wind is going.

The best way to clean up leaves in your yard

It can be challenging to know what to buy when multiple tools exist with the same overall purpose. When considering Greenworks leaf blowers, sweepers and vacuums, it may seem like there isn’t much difference between these. While they are all used to remove leaves from your yard, their unique features allow each to excel in different capacities.

Greenworks leaf blowers

Blowers send out a high volume of air through a small nozzle, creating a forceful gust capable of moving grass clippings, leaves and other debris. Greenworks blowers come in backpack and handheld options, with the former being more powerful and better for large properties. They are available in corded and cordless models and range from $50-$350.

What you’ll love about a Greenworks leaf blower

Leaf blowers are ideal for clearing large areas quickly. They are versatile enough to be used on any surface and powerful enough to handle wet leaves and large debris that could be problematic for vacuums. In addition to cleaning up a yard, blowers are great for removing leaves from gutters and moving piles of snow.

What you should consider before buying a leaf blower

One of the most significant drawbacks of blowers is that they don’t collect anything. Instead, they help move leaves and debris into one area of the yard, at which point you must manually pick it up. They are also not well-suited to precision work. The large cone of air allows you to move quickly and makes it difficult to use them around delicate plants and other items that could be damaged from strong gusts.

Best Greenworks leaf blower

Greenworks 40V Blower

Capable of moving 500 CFM at up to 120 MPH, this blower should be more than powerful enough for most people. It offers up to 18 minutes of runtime on a fully charged battery and features a rubber, overmold grip with a well-placed trigger.

Best Greenworks leaf blower for the money

Greenworks 24V Axial Blower

This axial blower weighs less than 8 pounds making it easy to carry, and it features two speeds for heavy and light-duty tasks.

Best Greenworks backpack blower

Greenworks 80V Backpack Blower

If you have a large yard or are often dealing with wet leaves, this 80V backpack blower is an excellent buy. It’s equipped with adjustable shoulder straps for user comfort and moves 580 CFM of air up to 145 MPH.

Greenworks sweepers

Currently, Greenworks only sells a single sweeper, and it is very different from what most other companies refer to as sweepers. The Greenworks sweeper is essentially a small blower with a rectangular nozzle.

Lawn sweepers from other companies use rotating brushes to sweep up leaves and different types of light debris, which then collect into a hopper. They come in tow-behind and push models and, unlike blowers and vacuums, are generally not powered. Lawn sweepers usually cost $100-$400.

What you’ll love about sweepers

Some people may prefer a sweeper to a blower or vacuum because you don’t have to carry it the whole time, which can be very helpful for those with back issues. They also allow you to clean up leaves close to delicate items without worry about damaging them with powerful gusts of air. Those who often forget to charge their devices will appreciate the unpowered nature of sweepers, so you’ll never head out to do your yard work only to find that none of your equipment is ready to use because all of your batteries are dead.

What you should consider before buying a sweeper

Lawn sweepers are single-purpose pieces of equipment, so they can only do one thing. You’ll also have to dedicate a lot of storage space to them, as they are much larger than blowers and vacuums. Additionally, they can be a bit cumbersome to move and won’t fit in narrow spaces.

At this time, there are not any Greenworks sweepers that we recommend.

Greenworks leaf vacuums

Vacuums are essentially blowers that are equipped with collection bags and have the additional capability of vacuuming. You can use them to clear large yards of debris quickly and then switch over to vacuuming for precision work. Greenworks leaf vacuums range from $50-$250 in price.

What you’ll love about Greenworks leaf vacuums

As with the rest of Greenworks tools, their vacuums come in corded and cordless models. They require essentially no maintenance, and some are even capable of mulching. The most significant advantage of vacuums is their versatility.

What you should consider before buying a vacuum

While it may seem like a no-brainer to choose a Greenworks vacuum simply because they offer both blowing and vacuuming capabilities, there are a couple of reasons you might not want to do this. Currently, the most robust Greenworks vacuum isn’t nearly as powerful as their strongest blower. They also don’t come in backpack models.

Best Greenworks vacuum

Greenworks 40V Variable Speed Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum

With mulching, blowing and vacuuming capabilities, this machine is a versatile addition to your arsenal of lawn equipment. It offers six speeds and features an efficient brushless motor that allows it to get up to 21 minutes of runtime and move air up to 185 MPH.

Best Greenworks vacuum for the money

Greenworks 12-Amp Blower/Vacuum

Coming for a budget-friendly price, this blower/vacuum is ideal for those on a tight budget who need a lot of power and don’t mind being tethered to an outlet while they work.

Should you buy a Greenworks leaf blower, sweeper or vacuum?

For most homeowners, a Greenworks vacuum will probably be the best choice, as it allows them to switch between blowing and vacuuming as needed. However, those who have vast properties, want to move thick piles of damp leaves and debris or who don’t want to carry a handheld model the whole time may prefer a blower.

If you don’t want to deal with charging your equipment or being tethered to an outlet the whole time, and storage space isn’t an issue, you might like the manual action of a sweeper. However, in this case, you’ll want to look at sweepers from other brands since the Greenworks model is simply a blower.

