Which Power Rangers toy is best?

An iconic kids show from the 1990s that maintains its popularity to this day, Power Rangers tells the story of teenage heroes tasked with protecting earth from monstrous aliens using martial arts and giant robots. Between their colorful costumes, fearsome foes and massive mechs, Power Rangers toys are high in demand among youngsters.

The classic Mighty Morphin Megazord from the first season of the series continues to be the top Power Rangers toy. However, with many seasons, characters and villains, there’s much to consider when shopping for the perfect Power Rangers toy.

What to know before you buy a Power Rangers toy

Series

In 1993, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” debuted for North American audiences. Despite some hiccups over the years, the show has continued to run with new episodes every year. The show takes on a different iteration every one or two years, with new characters assuming the main roles along with new costumes and villains, but the premise stays the same. For almost 30 years, there have been 21 different iterations of the show as well as three films, and toys were made for all of them.

Type

Power Rangers toys can generally be divided into three different categories: action figures, wearables and plushies. Action figures have anywhere from a handful of articulation points up to 10 or more to allow for interactive play. They may be anywhere from 4-12 inches tall.

Wearables include role-playing accessories, such as masks, costumes, belts and other hand-held items, like swords. For younger children, plushies allow for cute and comfortable playtime.

Colors

One of the prominent features of Power Rangers is color coordination, as each hero has a specific color for their costume. The first season featured red, blue, pink, yellow, black and a green ranger (who later became white), but future iterations changed up some of the options, including making suits with tints or metallic highlights for a unique look.

What to look for in a quality Power Rangers toy

Collections

The last few years have seen two different Power Rangers collections released targeting buyers who want high-quality, detailed action figures. The Legacy Collection ran from 2016 to 2019 and features 6.5-inch action figures with high levels of detail, including options modeled after the 2017 film reboot and some of the more popular TV show iterations.

The Lightning Collection started in 2019 and includes 6-inch action figures with numerous articulation points. This collection also includes role-playing toys.

Megazords

Some of the most coveted Power Rangers toys are Megazords. Each Ranger has their own large battle mech modeled after a creature called a Zord. The Rangers can combine each of their own Zords to form Megazords. These toys appeal to many as the pieces can be played with individually or combined together to create an imposing battle machine.

Authenticity

Power Rangers toys are very popular, and some older options are particularly sought after. It’s important to buy from trusted sources and those companies that have official licenses, as inferior quality fakes are prevalent. Regarded toy maker Hasbro took over production from Bandai a few years ago, so take note of those names when shopping.

How much you can expect to spend on a Power Rangers toy

Most Power Rangers toys cost between $20-$50, depending on the type and level of detail. Some collectible action figures may cost more.

Power Rangers toy FAQ

Are there Power Rangers toys for adults?

A. There are many adults now who grew up with Power Rangers when it first debuted almost 30 years ago. Higher-end collectible figurines may be appealing to long-time fans who are now adults. In particular, the popular figurine company Funko offers numerous Power Rangers vinyls in their signature 4-inch style, featuring large heads and exaggerated eyes. These are not made to be played with but instead displayed, appealing to teens and adults alike.

Are older Power Rangers toys easy to find?

A. The toys currently in production are only modeled after a handful of iterations. While toys inspired from the original series are readily available, usually only the two most recent Power Rangers iterations are being regularly made. Once a new format of the show debuts, an older iteration is pushed aside. Toys from past versions can still be found, but they will likely come from secondary markets or resellers with potentially inflated prices.

What’s the best Power Rangers toy to buy?

Top Power Rangers toy

Mighty Morphin Megazord

What you need to know: The classic Megazord features five individual Zords that can be played with separately or joined together for the ultimate playtime battle.

What you’ll love: This is the ideal purchase for lovers of the original show as well as new fans. Five components allow for myriad playtime possibilities, and they can combine in two different forms and include accessories inspired by the show.

What you should consider: There are some concerns about durability and the color fading or coming off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Power Rangers toy for the money

Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger Legacy Figure

What you need to know: From the Legacy Series of collectibles, this 6.5-inch detailed action figure showcases the iconic pink ranger in great detail and color.

What you’ll love: This action figure is styled after the original pink ranger and features numerous articulation points and a matching accessory. The figure easily stands on its own, and includes a Megazord component as part of a set.

What you should consider: Though well-priced, kids may want to complete the set with other rangers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Power Rangers Movie Mastodon Zord

What you need to know: This mastodon Zord is inspired by the recent Power Rangers movie and features a metallic look and an interaction design.

What you’ll love: This well-made toy allows for interactive play and makes for a fun toy to show off. The toy includes a small black ranger figurine that fits within the Zord and features a catapult for playtime.

What you should consider: Requires four other purchases to complete the set and build the Megazord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

