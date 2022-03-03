Which Harry Potter LEGO set is best?

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter stories have captured the hearts of many worldwide. Harry Potter and his motley crew of friends, professors and wizards take us on an epic journey that is hard not to relate or empathize with. This story combined with LEGO building bricks, some of the most popular and beloved toys in the world, is a match that is exciting for fans of all ages. LEGO Harry Potter sets are a fun way to appreciate and revel in the world of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If you want an authentic and moderately priced LEGO set from the franchise, the LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter LEGO set

Age

TAlthough LEGO bricks are fun for people of all ages, it is recommended that small children (usually below 18 months or as specified) should not play with LEGO. Because LEGO sets also contain very small pieces, they are a potential hazard to young kids. Some sets may specify the age range that can properly use them; there are even sets for children aged 1.5 years. No matter what age you are, there’s a set for everyone. However, if young children will be using them, it is best that they are supervised to prevent any choking hazards or potential harm.

Storage

Harry Potter toys come in different shapes and sizes and are great for fans and collectors alike. Whether you’re a fan of Harry Potter, a fan of LEGO toys, or a fan of both, it’s a good idea to have a plan when it comes to storing your set. If you are a collector, you can either decide to keep it stored in its box or out for display when it has been built. Having a designated storage place for your LEGO sets will help you to avoid stepping on the toy bricks or young children choking on them.

Collectibles

For collectors that may later want to sell, it’s important to have the set stored in its original box for proper resale value. This is very important, as LEGO bricks may even increase in resale value as secondhand toys.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter LEGO set

High quality

LEGO bricks are made from thermoplastic which is high quality and known for its durability and strength. In fact, every LEGO set is specifically designed to go through multiple assemblies without becoming less durable. That means, the functionality of the set isn’t reduced no matter how much or little it is used.

Because of the specific way that they are made, LEGO bricks and figure pieces from completely different sets can still be matched with each other. You will often find that LEGO toys bought years ago can still be used years later without any problem. The compatibility means that if you ever misplace a piece of your LEGO set, you can simply replace that piece instead of buying a whole new set.

Intricate details

Aside from the basic LEGO bricks, each Harry Potter set is packed with magical details from some of the best moments of the Harry Potter series. Cheaper versions of LEGO bricks may have imperfections such as bumps or tags on the blocks or minifigures. A genuine LEGO set is made intricately and contains both large and small details such as specific scenes and favorite characters.

Minifigures

LEGO minifigures (commonly called minifigs) are usually about 4 cm high and are some of the most exciting pieces in a LEGO set. The number of minifigures contained in one box usually depends on the set. In the Harry Potter LEGO set, you’re sure to get the most popular characters such as Harry, Hermione, Ron and other favorites.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter LEGO set

Smaller sets with fewer pieces tend to go on the lower range of prices from about $23-$50. Bigger and more elaborate sets (or discontinued sets) and pieces go on the higher range and will cost you anywhere from about $70-$500 dollars.

Harry Potter LEGO set FAQ

Why are LEGO sets so expensive?

A. The quality and accuracy of every LEGO set is one of the main reasons they are expensive.

What is the most expensive Harry Potter LEGO set?

A. Currently, the Diagon Alley set is the most expensive in the Harry Potter LEGO set collection.

What’s the best Harry Potter LEGO set to buy?

Top Harry Potter LEGO set

LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match

What you need to know: Recreating the exhilarating quidditch arena with 500 pieces at your disposal captures the essence of the game and the heart of the Harry Potter series.

What you’ll love: All the house towers are made with unique features that make building the set fun and interactive. With hoops, balls, six minifigures and plenty of moving parts, users will enjoy this dynamic set that adds the playability which static, nonmoving sets don’t provide.

What you should consider: Some users have said that the set is too easy to build and not challenging enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter LEGO set for the money

LEGO Harry Potter 2021 Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This advent calendar set allows users to recreate some of their favorite scenes from the series with 24 buildable surprises.

What you’ll love: With doors that reveal a new Harry Potter toy when opened, this set is something to look forward to during the countdown to one of the most cherished holidays of the year. With minifigs like Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Griphook, this set is great on its own. This set also includes buildable models like the Gringotts Bank vault and elements of Privet Drive. It is also compatible with other LEGO sets.

What you should consider: Because this set is an advent calendar and not a comprehensive set, it contains fewer fun pieces than other Harry Potter LEGO sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Harry Potter Great Hall

What you need to know: This LEGO set includes a detailed and dynamic four-level model of the Great Hall — one of the most familiar places in the Harry Potter series.

What you’ll love: This massive set includes a whopping 878 pieces, including 10 minifigs, moving staircases, the sorting hat, the basilisk and other fun parts. This makes it easy to recreate some of the best moments from the series. This can also be extended with other sets from the Harry Potter LEGO series, such as the Whomping Willow set.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that this set is fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

