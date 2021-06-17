Running from the southern border of Brazil to the Rio Grande, Praia do Cassino is the longest beach in the world at roughly 150 miles.

What are the best beach toys for kids?

Few activities are more relaxing than laying out on the beach and listening to the waves crash on the shore. Add impatient, bored or rowdy children to the equation, and that peaceful moment suddenly becomes stressful. Your idea of fun in the sun is much different from your kids’, so you want to make sure they have toys to keep them occupied.

After you lather your children in sunscreen, pack up the cooler with their favorite snacks, stuff as many blankets into your beach bag that will fit and make sure you leave plenty of room for games and toys. Now, you’re ready for a fun and relaxing outing.

What to consider before buying beach toys for kids

How big is your group?

If you’re bringing your kids and their friends or traveling to the beach with another family as part of a group, consider more traditional games that everyone can play. If the children in your group are old enough, a beach volleyball net can be a simple way to keep a large group entertained for hours.

How old are the children?

Adolescents have different interests than teenagers, and the games and toys you buy for them will be of no interest to a toddler. Make sure there is something in your bag for everyone. Luckily, quality toys are easily affordable, so you should have no problem keeping everyone happy.

Safety

The beach may be fun, but it can also be dangerous. Aside from staying out of the sun, you want to watch your children when in the water. You should also adhere to local rules and regulations posted by beach lifeguards.

Best beach toys for families

OgoDisk Mini Disc Set with OgoSoft Rubber Ball – Outdoor Bouncy Disk

Players use two 12-inch trampoline-style discs to hit the stringy rubber ball back and forth both in and out of the water. The discs and the balls are both extremely soft, so it’s safe and suitable for children 8 years and older.

COOP Hydro Lacrosse Game Set – Outdoor Pool Toy for Kids and Adults

This mini-lacrosse set comes with two sticks and a ball, all of which are soft and float. They are great to take out on the water and can be just as fun to use on the shore.

BigMouth Inc. Beach Ball Watermelon

A classic beach ball but with the image of a watermelon can be a good wholesome distraction for young kids during a day out at the beach.

Wave Runner Grip It Waterproof Football

This 9.25-inch football was made for the water. It’s double-laced and features a unique grip pattern that makes it easy to throw and catch. Smaller than the standard size football, but still an excellent and fun option for adults and children.

Ring Toss Deluxe

This small, easy-to-assemble and pack ring-toss game is perfect for a family day at the beach. It comes with 16 rings (eight rope and eight plastic) and works well for one to four players.

Best beach toys for toddlers

B. Toys Travel Beach Wagon Set

This rolling plastic wagon comes with 11 colorful beach toys and is ideal for children 18 months and older. If you have young ones who enjoy making sandcastles at the beach, this is the perfect toy to keep them busy for hours.

Deluxe Beach Sand Mold And Tools Play Set

This mold and toolset includes 36 durable plastic pieces that give your kids all kinds of options when digging or building sandcastles at the beach. This is a toy geared more toward young kids 36 months and older.

Best beach toys for kids in 2021

Dry Branch Sports Design Catch and Release Beach Aquarium Kit

This beach aquarium with a removable lid allows you to observe wildlife up close safely. It works both in and out of the water and is easy to submerge. The cover comes secured to the handle, so you can’t lose it in the water.

Hapinest Find and Seek Scavenger Hunt Outdoor Indoor Card Game for Kids, Beach Edition

This scavenger hunt game explicitly made for the beach comes with 35 find and seek cards, two instruction cards and one drawstring bag. There are three different ways to play, so the game can always be fresh. It’s suitable for kids three and up, and even those who can’t yet read can still play by looking at the pictures.

Listenman 2 Pack Kites – Large Rainbow Kite and Red Mollusc Octopus with Long Colorful Tail

This pair of kites use nylon fabric, making them easy to assemble and quick to get up in the air. Each comes with a 100-meter kite string and easy-to-grip handles, so young children can easily fly them at the beach.

Stream Machine Swim Thru Rings

These collapsable rings come with adjustable air chambers decorated with turtles and fish and allow you to change their depth when underwater easily. This can be a fun game for kids ages eight and up.

