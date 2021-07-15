Pretend Play

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling
Perseid meteor shower 2021: Here’s when to watch
Gallery
Durham public pool closed Saturday due to staffing
Video
Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Who deserves the credit for NC’s progress in vaccinating minorities?
Video
Top Stories
NC jobless rate falls to 4.6%; economist calls report ‘upbeat’
Video
Top Stories
NC medical schools, health systems forming network to analyze Delta variant
Video
UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased on Monday
Another 1,000 COVID-19 cases; biggest one-day jump in hospitalized patients since April
Video
CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Approaching cold front brings higher rain chances
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains bring down trees, flood roads in Wake County
Video
NWS: Tornado in Georgia reached max intensity at naval base, injuring 9 and flipping RVs
Video
‘Everyone should stay alert,’ Gov. Cooper says as Tropical Storm Elsa moves into NC
Video
Tracking Elsa: Will it impact the Triangle?
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Approaching cold front brings higher rain chances
Video
Top Stories
Group opens pop-up soccer field in downtown Raleigh, hopes to build 25 more fields in area
Video
Top Stories
Officers investigate after several gunshots fired near Raleigh Walmart, police say
Video
Mom pleads for tips to help solve son’s cold case killing in Durham
Video
Nash County sheriff spots drug deal underway, initiates bust at Rocky Mount mall
Video
Ambulance carrying patient catches fire on I-40 near Garner
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
US Olympian Gable Steveson chases gold, pro wrestling dreams
Top Stories
The Latest: McIlroy finally gets a round in the 60s at Open
LEADING OFF: Lindor hurt, Red Sox dominating depleted Yanks
AP source: Ohtani donates HR Derby earnings to Angels’ staff
Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pretend Play
Everything you’ll need to start LARPing
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Social Security recipients may get their biggest cost-of-living bump. But when?
Video
Nash County sheriff spots drug deal underway, initiates bust at Rocky Mount mall
Video
Ambulance carrying patient catches fire on I-40 near Garner
Video
3 dead in I-85 ‘death trap’ crash in South Carolina
Video
Man shot 3 times inside vehicle at Raleigh apartment complex, police say
Video
Horse-drawn carriage carries body of 7-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Tennessee
Video
Officers investigate after several gunshots fired near Raleigh Walmart, police say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories