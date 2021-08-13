Theme Toys

Skip to content
Top Stories
Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
Western fires threaten thousands of homes, strain resources
New Mexico school year off to deadly start amid gun violence
NC State students, parents’ hopeful for safe school year, despite COVID-19 surge
NC State students, parents’ hopeful for safe school year, despite COVID-19 surge
Wake County moving forward with mask mandate despite pushback from 5 mayors
Raleigh business owners anticipated, prepped for new mask mandate
Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
Get vaccinated at a pharmacy? Your vaccination might not be in NC’s patient portal
Could Indiana University’s vaccine mandate set a precedent for UNC System?
Will Tropical Depression Fred affect North Carolina?
One more day in the 90s before cooler, wetter weather arrives starting Sunday
Tropical Depression Fred now has another system right behind it
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: Hurricane Hunters find system near tropical storm strength
Fred barely hanging on in Caribbean, could still bring NC rain next weeK
NC State students, parents’ hopeful for safe school year, despite COVID-19 surge
Wake County moving forward with mask mandate despite pushback from 5 mayors
Raleigh business owners anticipated, prepped for new mask mandate
California dad assaults teacher over masks on first day of school, superintendent says
Wake County sheriff settles pistol permit lawsuit for more than $26,000
‘It’s my intention to get one as soon as possible’: Raleigh grandfather ready for dose 3 of COVID-19 shot
Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row
Clement 2 HRs, Cabrera stays at 499; Indians beat Tigers 7-4
Jake Fromm leads Bills in 16-15 comeback victory over Lions
Woodside, Barkley throw TDs as Titans stop Falcons 23-3
No. 1 pick Cunningham hits 7 3s to lead Pistons past Knicks
Mask mandate in effect in Raleigh
Wake County sheriff settles pistol permit lawsuit for more than $26,000
Family devastated after 2 killed, 1 injured in Hoke County shooting
Indoor mask mandate expansion announced for Orange County
After trash piles up for 3 weeks, CBS 17 helps Knightdale neighborhood have its refuse removed
50 percent of families who live in Durham public housing are behind in rent
Fayetteville police warn of trend of sexual assaults near apartment complex
