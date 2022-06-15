Which Hot Wheels Star Wars toys are best?

Hot Wheels toys are beloved by kids of all ages who love cars and other miniature vehicles. The toy brand has also created several licensed lines of toys, tracks and cars. One of the biggest licensed lines of toys from Hot Wheels is the Star Wars line. There are several different toys in the Star Wars line and choosing the right toy as a gift or for a collection is a difficult choice. Knowing the different options available and the types of Star Wars designs offered will make that choice much easier.

Features to consider before buying Hot Wheels Star Wars toys

Track sets and playsets

Some of the most popular toys that Hot Wheels offers are track sets or playsets. These sets allow users to play with their cars or ships on themed tracks or sets that help show the toys in motion. Track sets are usually more focused on showing off the speed and acrobatics of the cars while play sets serve more as a way to enhance storytelling and imagination-based playing.

Cars and ships

In the Hot Wheels Star Wars line of licensed toys, there are both themed cars and miniature ships. The cars follow a more traditional Hot Wheels build with character-based designs. Each of these cars will have the same mobility and wheels as regular Hot Wheels. The ships are designed as replicas of ships and have varying levels of mobility.

Limited edition or collector’s models

For buyers who collect Hot Wheels toys, buying limited editions or special collections will be a priority. Hot Wheels does offer some collector’s versions of toys or specific box collections. These offerings will usually cost slightly more but will serve as rarer, more interesting toys to own and display.

Color, character and design options

Some of the largest choices for any buyer are what colors, designs and characters to choose. With the Hot Wheels Star Wars line featuring several different character cars and playsets, there are options available for fans of any of the Star Wars movies, TV shows or games.

Price range

Given the variety of toys and cars offered under the Hot Wheels Star Wars line of products, the price range will also vary drastically. Some toys offered cost as little as $5-$10 while larger track sets or playsets can cost well over $70.

Best Hot Wheels Star Wars toys

Top Hot Wheels Star Wars toy

Hot Wheels Star Wars Six-pack Character Cars

What you need to know: This pack of cars features several different popular characters in the Star Wars franchise across all different movie trilogies.

What you’ll love: Each car is designed to represent one of the characters while still maintaining all functionality of a traditional Hot Wheels car. The box it comes in has a display window and small character bios for collectors.

What you should consider: Some users report the box was damaged in shipping, lowering its value as a display box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Star Wars toy for the money

Hot Wheels Star Wars Starships “The Mandalorian” Hover Pram

What you need to know: This is an affordable miniature hover pram from the popular Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian.”

What you’ll love: In addition to the hover pram, the toy features the popular character, “The Child,” inside. The hover pram also comes with a flight stand for easier display.

What you should consider: The toy is extremely small and may not be big enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Star Wars MILLENNIUM FALCON Play Set

What you need to know: This is a unique playset modeled after the Millennium Falcon built for all Hot Wheels cars.

What you’ll love: The playset includes a launching feature and sound effects to improve the overall playing experience. The playset also comes with a Chewbacca character car.

What you should consider: The playset is more expensive than other options and may be out of budget for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Star Wars The Child 1:64 Scale Character Car

What you need to know: You can race to your heart’s content with this adorable car featuring The Child from the hit show, “The Mandalorian.”

What you’ll love: This toy is an actual car instead of just a display model, so you can play with it like any other Hot Wheels car. The Child character also bobs up and down when the car is rolling.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the car was smaller than they had originally anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Star Wars Rancor Rumble Track Set

What you need to know: This is a unique track set built to replicate the Rancor Pit from the start of “Return of the Jedi.”

What you’ll love: The track set features a lever to bring cars up to the top of the set where Jabba the Hutt is watching. The track set also comes with a unique character car of a Gamorrean Guard.

What you should consider: The track set has some delicate parts and may break if dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Starships DieCast Hotwheels Wheel Bike

What you need to know: This is a scale miniature of the wheel bike from “Revenge of the Sith.”

What you’ll love: The wheel bike also features a miniature version of General Grievous riding inside of it. The wheel bike also has a display stand.

What you should consider: Some users have reported damage to the outer packaging which may be a problem to some collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Star Wars Star Destroyer Slam & Race Launcher Play Set

What you need to know: This is a unique playset that is shaped like an Imperial Star Destroyer.

What you’ll love: The playset comes with two different battle rollers that use ball bearings to drift and smash into one another. The playset also has a launch feature that allows both battle rollers to be used at the same time.

What you should consider: The playset does not work as well with traditional Hot Wheels cars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

