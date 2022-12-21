Lego games allow kids to create their own stories and adventures just like they do with Lego bricks.

Which Lego game is best?

People who enjoy Lego movies and Lego kits have another way to enjoy the characters: Lego video games. The best Lego games are the ones that remind them of the days they spent building their own worlds out of Lego bricks. Lego games bring superheroes to life in brick format. The best ones are simple enough that younger gamers can enjoy playing them while also having trickier sections and humor adults appreciate.

There is lots of adventure and excitement to enjoy in the world of Lego games. Those who are looking for a game that allows them to create their own custom maniac supervillain will want to take a look at the Lego DC Super-Villains, a game that allows them to have fun with a crazy group of more than 100 bad guy misfits.

What to know before you buy a Lego game

Compatibility

There are many different ways to play video games, so start by looking for games that clearly state they can be played on your specific device or particular game console.

Like all things involving your phone and tablet, you need the Lego game that is made for your Android or iOS operating system. The same situation applies to phones and tablets. A Lego game made for an Xbox will not work on a PlayStation or a Nintendo Switch. Also be aware of the need to match versions. Most games are not backwards-compatible, meaning a game made for PS4 may not run on your PS5.

What to look for in a quality Lego game

Some Lego games have tie-ins with other brands, like Marvel, DC and LucasArts. A great place to start is with a game that has characters you have enjoyed from movies, comic books and more.

Batman: These Lego games build on the success of the Lego Batman movies. Play the “Riddler’s Revenge,” the “Power-Crazed Penguin” and the “Joker’s Return.”

DC Universe: All the hero pals are here, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, the Flash and many more. The villains are here, too, including Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and the Joker. Batman is a key player in DC Universe Lego games, too.

Harry Potter: The Lego Harry Potter Collection adds Lego’s signature humor to the world of casting spells, making potions, solving puzzles, dueling and more. Fans experience content from eight films and seven books, with advanced graphics, lighting and visual effects.

Lego Movie: This video game appeals to fans of the original Lego movies and includes all the old familiar characters like Emmet, Lucy, Unkitty and, once again, Batman.

Marvel: Fans of the Marvel Universe love playing video games that feature Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, Captain America and more.

Star Wars: Popular for many years, Lego games based upon the Star Wars sagas bring all the old gang back together, featuring Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and more.

Ninjago: Players find their own inner ninja as they play with Kai, Nya, Lloyd, Zane, Cole and Jay to defend Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego game

Most Lego game apps cost less than $10. Free apps usually require you to make in-app purchases to gain access to additional features and characters at anywhere from $1-$10 each. Newer Lego games can cost anywhere from $30-$75 each, with most in the $40-$50 range.

Lego game FAQ

How do I know which Lego games are appropriate for my child?

A. Check the promotional materials and packaging. Most Lego games have a suggested age range that you can use as a guideline.

Should I buy Lego games that match my child’s existing Lego kits?

A. If your child has some favorite characters, that would be a good place to start because the two can be played together. On the other hand, variety is the spice of life, so introduce your child to new characters that open their world to what is new and exciting.

What’s the best Lego game to buy?

Top Lego game

Lego DC Super-Villains

What you need to know: Have a ball with this rogue’s gallery playing as Clayface, Mammoth, Copperhead and more.

What you’ll love: This Lego game allows players to create their own custom maniac supervillains. Have fun with a crazy group of more than 160 bad guy misfits, including the Joker, Lex Luthor and Harley Quinn. The hilarious action-packed story is written with the people at DC Comics. This Lego game is available in Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions.

What you should consider: Some users wished the game was more challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego game for the money

Lego Movie 2 Videogame

What you need to know: Bricksburg is in ruins and Emmet’s friends have been taken in this affordable Lego game that keeps young kids entertained and occupied for a long time.

What you’ll love: Players journey into space, discover new worlds, test their Master Building skills and explore the Lego galaxy for relics and master pieces. Explore new worlds from Lego Movie 2 and revisit iconic locations from the first film, too. This game is available in Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions.

What you should consider: The characters are not as interesting or engaging as their movie counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

What you need to know: Access all of the nine Star Wars Saga films in any order you choose.

What you’ll love: Players can play as Luke, Obi-Wan Kenobi or any of a legion of heroes. They can also cross over to the dark side and play as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and many more villains. All of the unforgettable Skywalker moments have been retold in Lego’s laugh-out-loud humorous style. This Lego game is available in Xbox One, PS4 and PS5 versions.

What you should consider: You can preorder this to make sure you get one of the earliest releases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.