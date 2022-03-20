RALEIGH, N.C. – The travel industry has struggled throughout the pandemic as more people stayed home but as COVID cases are dropping, people are rushing to book vacations.

Travel agent Mallory Dumond says she’s getting calls from people all over the Triangle wanting to book a cruise.

“They’re calling me left or right to book cruises because right now, the rates are cheap and the capacity on the ships are still limited,” Dumond said.

The CDC lowered its risk warning for cruises from a level 4, which is very high, to a level 2, which is moderate.

Travel agents tell CBS 17 that the change has cleared the way for more people to board cruise ships again.

“Now they’ve lowered that risk basically telling everybody the cruise lines have done a good job handling the virus, handling the pandemic,” Dumond said.

Several cruise lines are showing much cheaper prices than what travelers are used to seeing. Dumond says on average, it’s about 30 percent less than what you were probably paying before the pandemic and that’s because cruise lines want people back on the ship.

“They want guests onboard and with not all of the population vaccinated, not everybody’s eligible to cruise so they made the rates lower to incentivize people to get on board,” Dumond said.

Agents advise travelers to check with the cruise line to verify whether or not they’ll need to be vaccinated before booking a trip.