Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Top Austrian court says Ukrainian oligarch can be sent to US
Top Stories
After loss, Erdogan vows to listen to people’s ‘messages’
Indonesia military: Use of child soldiers a rights violation
16-year-old girl drowns after slipping into NC river
Orangutans make a splash at Vienna zoo as Europe swelters
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Wladimir Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spain
Top Stories
Yanks HR in 27th straight to match record, beat Jays 10-8
Top Stories
Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors
Contreras, Lester lead Cubs past Braves 8-3
Michigan beats Vandy 7-4; 1st title since ’62 is 1 win away
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Braves-Cubs cool off
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Road Trippin'
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Urban Axes in Durham
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Cirque de Vol in downtown Raleigh
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: North Carolina International Auto Expo
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Medical Day Spa of Chapel Hill
More Road Trippin' Headlines
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Zen Succulent in downtown Raleigh
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Trellis Beauty in Raleigh
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Starting off healthy in 2019 with Juicekeys in Raleigh
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: TOPO Distillery in Chapel Hill
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: The haunted town of Littleton
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Raleigh’s Lafayette Village
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Learning about wine at Raleigh Wine Shop
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Behind-the-scenes tour at DPAC
Road Trippin’ with Taniya & Erin: Phillips Farm in Cary
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps