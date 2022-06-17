Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
83°
LIVE NOW
Watch the latest CBS 17 newscast
Raleigh
83°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women Finalists
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Russia and Ukraine War
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Political News
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Job Alert
Entertainment
Automotive News
Check This Out
Press Releases
Top Stories
Live: Biden reacts to Supreme Court abortion ruling
Live
Legal battles likely as divided states grapple with …
Suspect charged in Raleigh, Holly Springs bank robberies
Intl court prosecutor seeks to reactivate Philippines …
Roe v. Wade
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Woman, 2 dogs killed by lightning near Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
When to see 5 planets align in rare ‘parade’
Garner store owner worried for food after power out
Video
1 dead, power outages linger after central NC storms
Video
6 central NC counties in severe storm warning
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Congrats MM! Mebane pup wins big at Westminster
Video
Top Stories
Live: Jan. 6 panel hears DOJ officials’ testimony
Video
Top Stories
Supreme Court rules for NC GOP lawmakers in voter …
Video
NC gas tax suspension may not be as great as it sounds
Video
NC sports betting legislation fails in House
Video
1 injured in Chapel Hill shooting, police investigating
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
The Blitz
Top Stories
NHL fan spreads friend’s ashes on ice, gets banned
Top Stories
European tour bans LIV golfers from Scottish Open
Top Stories
Serena Williams practices on Centre Court; 1st foe …
Popular Fenway fixture Drago the German shepherd …
LEADING OFF: Freeman returns to Atlanta, Pham sees …
Parker sets WNBA mark with 3rd triple-double, Sky …
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Newsletters
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
Job Alert
Post a Job
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Roe v. Wade
Obama denounces ‘devastating’ abortion ruling
Top Roe v. Wade Headlines
Live: Biden reacts to Supreme Court abortion ruling
How abortion decision compares to public opinion
Most in NC oppose ending abortion rights: poll
Supreme Court overturns Roe: What happens now?
Abortion still a ‘legal right’ in NC
Which states have trigger laws to ban abortion?
More Roe v. Wade
READ: The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. …
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for NC?
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Trending Stories
Woman hospitalized with copperhead bite
WS Bojangles closed for health code violations
Well-known plastic surgeon facing charges
Thousands in NC to receive $42k from data breach …
Fuquay-Varina man arrested for robbing a bank: police
NC group receives $8 million donation from ex-wife …
NC woman sentenced for helping Bloods with guns, …
Click here for full list of trending stories