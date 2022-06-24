PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WNCN) – DICK’s Sporting Goods’ co-CEOs announced it will fund travel reimbursement related to abortion for employees in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Ed Stack and Lauren Hobart said in an e-NEWS release, that was also posted on Twitter, that if “a state a team member works in restricts the access to abortion, DICK’S Sporting Goods will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available.”

The company said it will also roll over to the teammate’s (employee) spouse or dependent enrolled on her medical plan.

Early Friday, the Supreme Court announced it ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade went 6-3 in the Supreme Court.

DICK’s Sporting Goods also said teammates “are the heart of our business, and we are committed to protecting your health and well-being”.