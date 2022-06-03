RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has decimated thousands of civilians, displaced more than 14 million refugees and created a grave humanitarian crisis.

The time elapsed since the Feb. 24 invasion may have caused some to forget, or wane, in support of the war-torn country. One person certainly hasn’t wavered, and that’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On day 100, the Ukrainian President marked the grim milestone with a clear and concise video message to reinforce Ukraine is standing firm in its defenses.

“We have defended Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory will be ours,” said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also said that forces to defend the country have gotten “much larger” from the Ukrainian armed forces and political leaders to the people of Ukraine — together.

A woman runs from a house that’s on fire after shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

On day 100 of the war, June 3, the United Nations said fighting continues to escalate in the Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast areas in eastern Ukraine, but attacks elsewhere in the country are reported daily.

Meanwhile, Russia, about 75 days into the war, retreated its troops where they were being slowed by Ukrainian resistance. Ever since, the focus has largely been focused on eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this week that enemy forces now control almost 20 percent of the country’s territory. Before the war, Russia controlled 7 percent, including the Crimea Peninsula and parts of the Donbas, according to the Associated Press.

Russia’s strategy has evolved as the war has waged on.

In the initial days of the war, Russian forces invaded from the north, east and south in an attempt to quickly take Kyiv and other large cities. Throughout March, Russian troops were bogged down in intense fighting on the outskirts of Kyiv, Kharkiv and other big cities in the northeastern territory of Ukraine.

Russian forces later retreated from the northeastern areas to shift focus to eastern Ukraine where Moscow-based separatists have fought Ukrainian forces dating back to 2014. This shift took place throughout much of April and May and saw a high volume and intensity of fighting in eastern Ukraine where the Russian forces have been making slow gains.

This week, the White House pledged an additional $700 million in weaponry to Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems. This comes after a $40 billion package was approved by the Senate on May 19 to supply military, economic and humanitarian aid.

As for the aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to shift the blame.

He has publicly blamed NATO for pushing Russia into the invasion, has blamed the U.S. for stoking tensions and has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine was intending to invade Russia.

In a speech on Memorial Day, President Joe Biden spoke about what is at stake in this war: freedom.

“Freedom has never been free. Democracy has always required champions,” Biden said. “Today, in the perennial struggle for democracy and freedom, Ukraine and its people are on the front line fighting to save their nation.”

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In signing off his day 100 video message, Zelenskyy signed off with just six words.