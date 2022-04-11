MARIUPOL, UKRAINE (WNCN/AP) – In early April, shock reverberated through nations everywhere following the atrocities witnessed in Bucha where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited to see first-hand the thousands of Ukrainian civilian corpses.

About a week later, on day 47 of the Russia-Ukraine war, thousands more are being added to the running tally of civilians killed – this time in the pivotal port city of Mariupol.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Mayor Vadym Boychenko told The Associated Press by telephone on Monday that corpses were “carpeted through the streets of our city” and that the death toll stands at more than 10,000 and could even be more than 20,000.

Boychenko also said Russian forces have brought mobile crematoria to the city to dispose of the bodies. He further accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

While 150,000 are reported to have been able to leave Mariupol for safer territory in Ukraine, Boychenko said at least 33,000 were taken to Russia or to pro-Russia separatist territories inside Ukraine.

A man walks with a bicycle next to a truck that carries black bags with corpses of people killed during the war with Russia and exhumed from a mass grave for investigations in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Mariupol’s residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city from the start of the attacks that began on February 24.