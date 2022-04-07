WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – Two bills have been fast-tracked through the U.S. House and Senate that aim to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

In a rare display of broad bipartisanship, the entire Senate gave its approval, 100-0, for each piece of legislation.

The first strips Russia and Belarus of permanent normal trade relations and the second bans all oil imports.

“Putin must absolutely be held accountable,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Thursday.

The removal of Russia’s special trade status puts Russia in the same category as North Korea and allows the U.S. to drastically increase tariffs on Russian imports.

“We know it will not immediately stop the funding of the Putin war machine, but it is a step in the right direction,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said.

On the House floor, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Richard Neal and Texas Republican congressman Kevin Brady said both bills will help ensure American dollars do not fuel Russia’s violence in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will sign both bills.