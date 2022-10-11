WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.

President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and pledged to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems, to help defend itself from Russia’s bombardments.

President Biden also condemned Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine, that the United Nations said has injured and killed dozens of civilians.

Biden additionally said in a tweet that the attacks only reinforce U.S. commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine.

“The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people,” Ukraine U.N. representative Sergiy Kyslytsya said.

The U.N. said humanitarian aid will not stop despite the violence. Additionally, the White House said President Biden will continue to engage with allies and partners to continue holding Russia accountable for “war crimes and atrocities.”