RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the back of North Raleigh Church of Christ Thursday evening, there were plenty boxes and helping hands.

“The friends we have here are not just Ukrainian-Americans. We have Americans from different European, Asian, and African descent that came to help,” said Olena Kozlova-Pates.

Pates not only helped carry the weight of organizing the event Thursday, but but also helped carry an emotional weight.

That’s because of what’s happening in her home country of Ukraine.

“So, we are packing all of this, and then we are putting this all in this truck,” she said.

Pates said she and others put the word out on Facebook several days ago.

“We have been feeling this for the last eight years. It has just been aggravated recently,” Pates said.

They asked people to drop off things like clothes, toiletries, medical supplies, along with other items.

Dozens showed up Thursday evening packing boxes with supplies within minutes. They also loaded the boxes into a truck.

Olga Iefremova-Carson was one of many who came out. She continues to worry about her family and friends back in Ukraine. ​

“I get a lot of texts from my friends. I get a lot of texts from my sister, my parents. I try to check on them regularly. It’s scary because bombings come every other hour,” Carson said.

Thursday, she said she got word her childhood school was blown up.

“My parents were not too far from it. Half an hour of waiting to hear back from them not knowing if they are alive was just terrifying,” Carson said.

The truck with the packed supplies left for Delaware. Those items will then be flown and delivered to Ukraine.

“At this point we are just hoping that the world realizes how much of a fighting spirit Ukraine has,” Pates said.