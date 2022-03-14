RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 recently reconnected with Durham documentary filmmaker Steve Boston.

In 2019, Boston released an episode of his series “Kitchen Table.”

The conversation was filmed in a rented apartment in Kyiv with current and former members of the Ukrainian government and an activist.

Boston wanted to talk to them about then-President Donald Trump’s “perfect call” with President Volodymyr Zelensky. But the group was more interested in talking about their concerns involving Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Boston has kept up with the same people and offered to find a way to securely speak to them to help share their stories with CBS 17.

That includes a restaurant owner named Daniel.

For his safety, we’re only using his first name.

He spoke to Boston from the restaurant’s basement kitchen and storage area.

Daniel explained that the converted space is being used to store supplies that are bravely brought outside to those who are fighting and those who chose to not evacuate.

“There’s a lot of excitement going on in here whenever they succeed in getting something delivered to the military. Daniel gave Boston a virtual tour.

“So you can see them in uniforms, medical supplies being sorted, so this was the restaurant. There is kitchen, which still looks like a restaurant kitchen which you can see its supplies, canned meat and it was shipped from all over the world,” Daniel said.

Many have fled to countries like Poland.

That is where we heard from a Polish woman named Kaja who described what it is like at Polish train stations.

“I was volunteering and I could see with my own eyes what’s happening and how the people are–their physical and mental condition–and it’s a big deal and it’s a hard time for all of us,” she said.

Kaja also said the evacuees seem to be in three groups.

Some have family or friends waiting for them, some are taking further transportation into western Europe and the rest have no idea where they will go next.

Back in Ukraine and trying to keep the government alive and intact is Volodymyr Ariev, a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

Ariev spoke from a bunker below the capital city of Kyiv.

Boston asked Ariev “we see a lot of streets empty like in Kyiv and in many cities so many people have obviously left are there still a lot of people in the buildings?”

Ariev responded, “Half of the population left. So about two million remain in Kyiv and we see people walking on the streets but not as crowded as before. The rest are ready to stay, to fight and to defend the capital of Ukraine.”

As for Putin’s demand that Ukraine declare itself neutral, Ariev said “we are neutral now, Was it helpful for us? No. Was that helpful for us to prevent Russian aggression and annexation of Crimea and aggression of Donbass? No. We understand the only one victory is to stop Russia is defeat Putin and his military machine so hard that never again they should not think even to cross the border of Ukraine.”

As with so many challenges in Ukraine, including the means to communicate with the outside world, the virtual conversation suddenly ended.