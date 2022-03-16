NEW YORK (WNCN) – News of the deaths of two journalists working to cover the turmoil in Ukraine broke on Tuesday.

Veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and 24-year-old Ukrainian freelance journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were traveling through the village of Horenka, about 15 miles northwest of Kyiv, when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire on Monday. A third team member and reporter, Benjamin Hall, was also in the vehicle and was hospitalized.

In a network-wide memo, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said their deaths triggered a wave of heartbreak for their team and journalists all over the world.

To honor their work, their lives and their bravery, CBS 17 is taking a moment to share the contributions made by Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova to the journalism field.

Pierre Zakrzewski

Zakrzewski, an Irishman, was born to a Polish father and Irish mother and was the second-oldest of six children — four boys and two girls. Together, they regarded themselves as a “UN family” and took great pride in their roots, an Ireland newspaper said.

In his career, Zakrzewski was a man familiar with covering war zones. While based in London, he would travel to provide coverage in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria for Fox and was based in London.

“His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott



Zakrzewski won an “unsung hero” award in 2021 for his active role in getting freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the US withdrawal. According to his brothers, Nick and Greg Zakrzewski, Pierre had also been a part of bringing a baby found by a crew in the streets to a hospital in Kyiv.

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background right, in Kyiv. Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022, when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire. Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. (Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News via AP)

Once the news of the vehicle attack was shared, many colleagues and friends of his took to Twitter to pay homage.

“Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” wrote Trey Yingst, a colleague working alongside Zakrzewski in Ukraine.

A Fox national security reporter, Jennifer Griffin has also been speaking to the characters of both her colleagues.

“Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more,” she said on Twitter. In addition to his siblings, Fox reported Zakrzewski is survived by his wife, Michelle.

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova

At the time of her death, Kuvshynova was working on the ground as a consultant for Fox and was known as a “fixer,” according to the Associated Press’ David Bauder.

She gained this reputation for her knack at helping news crews navigate the Kyiv area while gathering information and speaking one-on-one with sources.

In Scott’s staff memo, she referred to Kuvshynova as a hard-working and funny person with passions for music, photography and art.

Scott also applauded the 24-year-old journalist for “Operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

Kuvshynova was “a bright light and talented journalist,” added Griffin in a Tuesday tweet. “The loss we feel cannot be put into words.”

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this story.