RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People across the country are looking for ways to help people impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall has urged North Carolinians to make sure they are giving to legitimate organizations.

“We are all looking for anything we can do to help,” Secretary Marshall said through a press release.

“North Carolina’s giving public is always generous, and we’re watching startling scenes and a scale of human suffering play out on the news now that is unlike anything we’ve seen in Europe since World War II. While this kind of unfolding tragedy can bring out the best in many, it can also bring out scam artists seeking to take advantage of our desire to help. That not only steals from the individuals making the contribution, it robs the victims who are in urgent and desperate need of assistance,” Marshall added.

Any high-pressure solicitations for donations through social media and texts should be seen as red flags. Marshall warned scammers may try to use the names of established and reputable charities.

“Local food and clothing drives may not be the most practical way to get assistance to folks, given all the logistical challenges of getting those donations into the region,” Marshall said.

Donation resources

Charity Navigator can be used as a resource. It hosts a list of national charities assisting humanitarian efforts in the region with ratings to indicate the most effective organizations.

The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance also has information on charitable organizations raising money for Ukrainians.

The State of North Carolina and Moldova have had a bilateral partnership agreement. They have worked with Moldova World Children’s Fund which is currently helping Ukrainian refugees relocate to Moldova.

The Secretary of State’s website allows you to search for charities and review financial statements and the percentage of their donations that have gone directly to their charitable programs.

“It’s always wise to call our NC Investor Hotline at 800-688-4507 before signing over any of your money to make sure that the person offering you an investment opportunity is registered to sell securities in North Carolina, and – just as importantly – that the investment opportunity itself is registered,” Marshall said.