RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While millions of Ukrainians flee conflict in their country, volunteers eager to help are arriving in the country and at its borders. Among them are volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse, a Greensboro-based organization specializing in international relief.

On Monday, the Christian organization accepted its first patients at their new emergency field hospital in Ukraine. The hospital operates as a surgical trauma center that can treat serious wounds and injuries.

Last week, the organization airlifted humanitarian cargo supply from Greensboro to Poland. Those supplies were then trucked into Ukraine. Inside were humanitarian relief workers like doctors and nurses, the emergency field hospital, along with blankets and warm winter clothes, and hygiene kits.

Courtesy: Samaratin’s Purse

“In the midst of all of this pain and all this suffering, we want people to know that God loves them. We also want them to have clean, safe drinking water and to be able to access medical care and to do all that in a way that really shows God’s love,” said Dave Phillips, deputy director of international projects with Samaritan’s Purse.

The hospital has 58 beds and incudes an emergency room, Intensive Care Unit, and two operating theaters that can perform up to 30 surgeries per day.

In addition, Samaritans’ Purse already had a medical stabilization center at a train station in Ukraine. They have another mobile medical unit set up in Moldova.

Courtesy: Samaratin’s Purse

“We’re seeing women who are having to give birth to their children right there at the train station. We’re seeing people who have dehydration and others issues that are dealing with because of their rapid departure from the fighting that’s happening at the front lines,” Philips said.

Philips said Samaritans’ Purse has a team of about 100 staff working in the region. Some of them are his friends. He calls everyday to check in with them.

“They’re describing just the shock and the uncertainty of people who are having to flee because of the fighting. A lot of people are afraid. They don’t know where they’re going to go,” said Philips.

The team is made of up doctors, nurses, engineers and other everyday people who signed up to be called upon in case of a crisis. Philips said the team is committed to staying in Europe as long as they are able to and as long as the need is there.

“Pray for peace in Ukraine. Pray for the families that are having to flee because of the violence, and pray for the Samaritan’s Purse staff who are there on the ground helping people,” said Philips.