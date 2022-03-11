RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Perry Sikes is a Cyber Security Instructor at Fayetteville Tech Community College. He said there’s a cyberwar going on between Russian and Ukrainian hackers. A war that could target the United States.

“United States’ infrastructure and our banks and all that stuff are probably going to be targeted,” Sikes said.

Cumberland County officials are encouraging alertness to cyber threats. A message was sent out on Thursday urging employees and residents to take cybersecurity serious right now. The message even included some proactive safety tips.

“But you as an individual are not primarily the target. Unless you as an individual your social media profile shows you’re a high up person in one of these organizations,” he said.

Sikes urges people to take the following steps.