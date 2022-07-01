RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While Russia bombs civilian sites far from the front lines, NATO is strengthening in numbers as the path for Russia’s bordering country Finland as well as Sweden is well underway.

Ukrainian leaders have shown their own desire to become a NATO country, but that has not yet happened.

Durham documentary filmmaker Steve Boston spoke to former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

“The only thing that worries me a lot… that NATO did not invite Ukraine to become a member state. But maybe it’s because of Ukraine’s leadership didn’t submit the request for this,” said Omelyan.

Omelyan is a member of the Ukrainian defense force. He was dressed in uniform as he spoke to Boston from Ukraine.

If Ukraine goes through the formal process of applying to be a part of NATO, he believes his country has paid for the right to membership with its own blood.

“And I don’t think that it will find another strong member as Ukraine, in the region in Europe. So, let’s do it together. Let’s make the big change in Europe,” Omelyan said.

Omelyan reminds everyone that China, with its eyes on Taiwan, is watching closely to see how Putin’s attempted invasion of Ukraine ends.

“And definitely Russian example and Western resistance to Russian aggression should be very good proof… do not try in 21st century to cross borders and kill people. I do hope that after the victory that it will come someday, Ukraine will be accepted as NATO member,” he said.