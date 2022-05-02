RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a surprise visit to Kyiv over the weekend. Pelosi was there to send a message that the U.S. stood with their NATO allies in supporting Ukraine.

During her time in Europe, Pelosi also made a stop in Rzeszów, Poland with a delegation of house lawmakers.

Following the visit, Pelosi shared photos on Twitter of herself and the delegation visiting with Fort Bragg soldiers stationed in Poland. She thanked them for their courage.

In a tweet, Pelosi said, “On behalf of Congress and the Country, we conveyed our pride and appreciation for their patriotic service to our nation.”

Pelosi’s visit makes her the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine.

““As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on, our delegation continues our meetings with U.S. senior officials to be further briefed on the humanitarian tragedy caused by Putin. Throughout our meetings, we have discussed the importance of the U.S.-Polish partnership and the centrality of the NATO alliance in working to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine and to counter Russia’s unlawful aggression,” Pelosi said in a statement regarding her visit.

Along with visiting Kyvi and Rzeszów, the delegation made a stop in Warsaw to visit Polish President Andrzej Duda. Pelosi said that meeting would be focused on strengthening the U.S.-Poland relationship, “offering our gratitude for Poland’s humanitarian leadership, and discussing how we can further work together to support Ukraine.”