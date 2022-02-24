RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of people gathered outside the State Capitol in Raleigh Thursday evening to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and protest Russia’s invasion of the country.

The group sang the Ukrainian national anthem, waved flags, and chanted “no war in Ukraine.”

Pavlo Gutsa was born in Ukraine and has lots of family who still lives there.

“Everybody is trying to keep brave but everybody is scared, you can feel it,” Gutsa said. “They don’t talk about it much, but they, it’s hard.”

Nataliya Fedorovska moved to Wake Forest with her son in 2013, leaving behind her parents, brother, and friends. She said she felt guilty not being with them during this time.

She stood alongside fellow Ukrainians in Raleigh, in solidarity with the people she can’t be with.

“It’s very important to show the people who are on the front line right now that they are not alone,” Fedorovska said. “That they are supported by the other people, all Ukrainians around the world.”

People born in Russia were also at the rally. Natalia Maksimova had a Russian and Ukrainian flag on her face, and held a sign that said “I’m Russian and I stand with Ukraine.” She said she does not want a war.

Like several people CBS 17 spoke to at the Raleigh, Maksimova has family in both countries. Her grandmother lives in Ukraine.

“It’s hard because I try to call her, every hour, to speak with her, be sure there are no bombs around her.”

According to the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina, one of the groups represented at the rally, about 19,000 Ukrainians live in North Carolina, with about 4,000 in Raleigh.