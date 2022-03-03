RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Red Cross has announced its annual Giving Day for 2022 and how donors can help in its Ukraine initiative on Thursday.

‘Giving Day 2022’ is March 23, and is a day the nonprofit encourages donors and volunteers to come together to help provide as many units as possible to provide for any day-to-day needs, as well as for natural disasters.

“We don’t know when the next tornado, hurricane or home fire will strike – but when it does, help can’t wait,” The Red Cross said in a news release. “That’s why this Giving Day, thousands of Red Crossers around the country will come together to ensure that our team of extraordinary staff and volunteers are able to rush essential supplies, safe shelter and warm smiles to people facing the most uncertain, challenging moments of their lives.”

Additionally, The Red Cross touched on how it is helping the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

So far, the nonprofit has distributed more than 30,000 food and hygiene packages to people with disabilities overseas. It also said it has assisted in helping evacuate those people, too, according to its website.

The nonprofit said, across the country, there are currently more than 3,000 Ukrainian Red Cross staff and volunteers assisting in the effort.

Finally, surrounding countries such as Hungary, Romania, Poland, and even Russia, have at least hundreds of volunteers standing by to offer resources to assistance to goods for those fleeing the country or to get into Ukraine for those in need.