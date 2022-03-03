UKRAINE (AP) — Russian forces are pressing their war on Ukraine, now in its eighth day.

The Russians have seized the strategic seaport of Kherson and are besieging another even as the two sides held talks in Belarus.

The talks were the second round of face-to-face discussions since the invasion started, resulting in safe corridors being established to safely evacuate civilians.

The number of people who have fled Ukraine has reached 1 million. The U.N. refugee agency says the tide of people fleeing — including by car, train and on foot — marks the swiftest exodus of refugees this century.