KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Satellite imagery from the past few days shows continued Russian military activity and destruction in and around several Ukrainian cities including Mariupol, Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Artillery forces could be seen deployed around each of those cities. Russian ground forces appeared to be deployed in Dublin, which is located in southern Belarus.

The images, from Maxar Technologies, also showed widespread damage to residential buildings, industrial areas and infrastructure across Ukraine.

A burning apartment building could be seen in Mariupol, thick dark smoke rising in Irpin and smoking oil storage tanks in Chernihiv.

As Russia intensifies its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of the country has become bogged down, slowed by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians.

Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces using air power and artillery to pulverize cities from a distance.