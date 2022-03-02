RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is urging the Biden administration to take measures to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council. He also had strong words Wednesday for those who criticize American involvement in the Ukraine-Russia crisis and for those who praise Vladimir Putin.

“Anybody that compliments Vladimir Putin is complimenting what I believe to be a mass murderer. So there are no compliments coming from me or my office. Vladmir Putin may be smart, but so was Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. They both were intelligent people, but they were murders and Vladmir Putin is allowing mass murder in Ukraine,” Tillis said.

“This discussion about, for some reason, the invasion of Ukraine is not something the U.S. should be concerned with is absolute hogwash. We’re committed to the NATO alliance. We know our safety and security is intrinsically linked to many of our NATO partners and allies, and we have to stand ready to defend anyone if Putin goes anywhere into a NATO country.

“What we’re doing right now is deploying resources in NATO countries so the message is that we’re committed to the NATO alliance. But we’re also there to help Poland and many of our other NATO partners deal with the refugee crisis that we’re already seeing. Over half a million people have left Ukraine, and we expect several million more may leave in the coming days and weeks.”

Military from Tillis’s home state join some 80,000 U.S. service members in Europe.

“For anybody to think that the ocean separates us from any threat to the homeland, they need to pull out a globe and they need to take out a history book and recognize that every time that this nation has taken an isolationist stance, it’s resulted in world wars,” Tillis said.

The United States is again dealing with a man who is, by all accounts, a dictator — but this time one who also has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.

“The real question here is how stable is Putin and how he will react to what I think are appropriate measures that we’re taking to hold him accountable. They are a nuclear power, and I don’t think he’s not a particularly stable leader, so we’re going to have to manage that,” Tillis said.