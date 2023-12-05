RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was just more than four years ago that Steve Boston sat down with CBS 17 to talk about his series “Kitchen Table.”

The central North Carolina documentary filmmaker’s conversation — which took place in Kiev with prominent members of the Ukrainian administration — quickly turned to their concern that Vladimir Putin and the Russian army would invade. After that did indeed happen, Boston continued his conversations, safely away from the fighting, and primarily through video conferencing.

Boston shared many of those conversations, giving CBS 17 a first-hand perspective of what is happening on the ground there. From these, it appears a lot of the hope we saw in the beginning seems to be waning.

“I see the mood in Ukraine is not as positive as it was a year or and even two years ago. To be honest, I’m not optimistic. I fear for Ukraine,” Boston said.

There is great concern the money and weapons will dry up. The disagreements in Washington over how to move forward feed that worry. Then there is public awareness and the role of the media.

“They’re aware of it, that the Israel-Hamas conflict has taken Ukraine out of the news. But the conflict in Ukraine hasn’t stopped. If anything, it’s more,” said Boston.

Putin’s promise of 450,000 more troops and threats of escalation have led to open conversations about a potential draft of not just men but perhaps even women.

“I can tell when I talk to these people, they’re not really maybe spelling it out like I am, but I can read between the lines and I can feel the vibe and just like anything — if you have a problem in your life, you’re not going to go tell everybody about it, but you can tell about the vibe and the energy, you know? So, I’m concerned,” said Boston.

He went on to say he thinks Russia is making small advances and is taking their time in the process intentionally. He believes Russia is trying to “grind Ukraine down” to a point where there are less men to fight, less equipment and less help from the West.

“But I do fear that, like Putin said, they haven’t really begun yet,” said Boston.

“Ukraine is looking to somehow change strategy,” he added. “I don’t know what that strategy may be without the funding and without the manpower. Without the equipment, it’s going to be tough. So, what they’re starting to do now is pull back to be more defensive compared to offensive like they have been in the Donbas region. They’re trying to save what they can and to be defensive.”

Ukraine has made it clear that it doesn’t want to negotiate.

Boston said he can understand that when you consider the sovereign state was invaded and the tens of thousands of lives lost.

But then he suggested you have to ask the question — what is the end game?

“Can Ukraine defeat Russia militarily with less and less manpower and less and less equipment? I don’t think so. Unless they get more manpower and they get more equipment, if they get more funding they could,” Boston said.