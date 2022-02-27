RALEIGH, N.C. – As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, there are fears it could lead to more cyber attacks here in the United States.

North Carolina State cyberwarfare expert Jack Shanahan said the attacks could be as minimal as “denial of service” attacks, but could grow as significant enough to impact our country’s most critical infrastructure.

“Financial networks, transportation networks, energy systems, energy networks, that is such a significant escalation that the United States would respond and they would respond, I think, swiftly,” Shanahan said.

Experts said people in the Triangle really need to be on their guard because of the industries in our area.

“Some of the best technology companies in the world, but also, (there are) a lot of big businesses around here,” Shanahan said. “Think about healthcare, think about the implications of somebody getting in and doing a cyberattack against one of our major hospitals.”

Many large companies have people focusing on cybersecurity, but small businesses usually don’t.

So, what can be done to protect you and your workplace?

“It’s protecting your networks. It’s not clicking on unknown links,” Shanahan said. “It’s making your password as strong as possible and also (using) multi-factor authentication.”