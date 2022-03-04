GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, some of the first Ukrainians to arrive in Greensboro amid Russia’s attacks landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

They’re the family members of a man who helped organize the Greensboro rally for Ukraine over the weekend.

It was an emotional reunion that at one point didn’t seem possible.

“It’s peace,” said Vira Protsiuk, who flew in from Ukraine.

That’s how she and her husband Anatoliy described their first moments on US soil after coming from the war-torn country of Ukraine.

“It’s very difficult to watch when people run away for their lives. Millions of people. Mothers with little babies,” Vira said.

When their son-in-law Andriy Ivanets spoke to FOX8 on Tuesday, he was gathering supplies at Trinity Church to send back to Ukraine.

He told FOX8 that his in-laws had just crossed the border into Poland hours before. Two days later, they’re in Greensboro.

“She thanks you so much everybody for supporting them, that you have not left Ukraine behind,” Tanya Ivanets explained on her mom on Vira’s behalf.

An older couple lived on the sixth floor of an apartment near the Belarus border where missiles were being fired from. They explained how they had to stay prepared with bags and supplies ready to go at all times.

“They literally run down the stairs, hide in the bomb shelters, and you sit there, and usually it takes 15 to 40 minutes, and you sit there until it’s safe to return back. Just imagine nine times a day,” Tanya explained.

While this family had tears of joy streaming from their faces at PTI Thursday, it’s masking the pain of having to leave behind loved ones. Namely Tanya’s twin sister and her family.

“We all wish my sister can come here, and now we’re working with the US embassy so she can come here, but it’s almost impossible. They have thousands of people like her,” Tanya said.

Tanya’s twin is still in Poland with her 10-year-old son. Meanwhile, her husband had to turn back to Ukraine because of President Zelensky’s law that all men ages 18 to 60 must stay and fight.

Vira and Anatoliy were able to come to the US so quickly because they already had green cards prior to Russia’s attack.