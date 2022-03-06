WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with American lawmakers in a video call over the weekend to help get more warplanes to the invaded country.

U.S. officials say Washington is discussing ways to get the planes to Ukraine in a complex scenario that would include sending American-made F-16s to former Soviet bloc nations, particularly Poland, that are now members of NATO.

Those countries would then send Ukraine their own Soviet-era MiGs, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly.

But because of production backlogs on the U.S. warplanes, the Eastern European nations would essentially have to give their MiGs to the Ukrainians and accept U.S. promises that they would get F-16s as soon as that was possible.

Adding to the difficulties is the fact that the next shipment of F-16s is destined for Taiwan, and the U.S. Congress would be reluctant to delay those deliveries.

Poland, however, has been less than enthusiastic in public as its supply of MiGs to Ukraine could be seen as escalatory by Russia and open it up and possibly other NATO members to retaliation. Russia warned Sunday that supporting Ukraine’s air force will be seen as “engagement in the military conflict.”

FILE – In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets perform during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. One of pre-production Su-57 crashed in Russia’s far east during a training flight, but its pilot bailed out safely. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

CAPTION CORRECTS AIRCRAFT NAME – In this photo taken on Saturday, June 15, 2019, a Royal Air Force Typhoon jet, bottom, flies by a Su-30 Flanker fighter. Two Royal Air Force jets deployed in Estonia have been scrambled twice in recent days, bringing the number of intercepts of Russian aircraft to eight since taking over the Baltic Air Policing mission in early May. The Typhoon jets were alerted Friday to intercept a Russian Su-30 Flanker fighter, and passed a military transport craft as it was escorting the fighter over the Baltic Sea. In a second incident on Saturday, RAF crews intercepted a Su-30 Flanker fighter and an Ilyushin Il-76 Candid transport aircraft that was traveling north from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad toward Estonian and Finnish airspace. (UK Ministry of Defence via AP)

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen poses for photos from the cockpit during a ceremony to commission into service 64 upgraded F-16V fighter jets at an Air Force base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Taiwan has deployed the most advanced version of the F-16 fighter jet in its Air Force, as the island steps up its defense capabilities in the face of continuing threats from China. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, U.S. fighter aircraft F-16 perform aerobatic maneuvers on the last day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India. The Trump administration has informed Congress it plans to sell F-16 fighters worth $8 billion to Taiwan in a move that will inflame already high tensions with China. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the 155th Air Refueling Wing of Lincoln, Neb., flies a KC-135 Stratotanker, center, alongside three F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the 114th Fighter Wing of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, over Memorial Stadium during the playing of the national anthem before Buffalo plays against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

A U.S. made F-16V fighters takes off during a military exercises in Chiayi County, southern of Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Defense Ministry started two-day drill to show the ability of the armed forces to provide security ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

The Russian military also has warned Ukraine’s neighbors against hosting its warplanes, saying that Moscow may consider those counties part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.

The death toll remains lost in the fog of war. The U.N. says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.

Ukraine’s military is greatly outmatched by Russia’s, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity. In Kyiv, volunteers lined up Saturday to join the military.

Even in cities that have fallen, there were signs of resistance.

Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of protesters waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and shouted, “Go home.”

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block access to the Sea of Azov. Capturing Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most other countries considered illegal.