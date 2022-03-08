RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 first met local documentarian Steve Boston in 2019. He wanted a better understanding, from Ukraine’s perspective, of President Donald Trump’s conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, known better as the “perfect call.”

In a rented apartment, Boston sat down with a member of parliament, the former Minister of Infrastructure, and a political activist. But Boston found they didn’t want to talk much about Trump or the call.

What they did instead was talk about Vladimir Putin, what he may do, and the importance of support from the United States.

“Because when I kept on asking about the Trump call, it was more of the Russians are in the eastern part of 2014 in the Donbass region and they definitely, I don’t want to use the word fear, but they had a lot of anxiety even then, two years ago, that the Russians would make a move,” Boston said in a recent interview with CBS 17.

They were right. Boston continues to get updates from the same folks who predicted the invasion as they see the war first hand.

“I think, from the Ukrainian’s perspective, I think they are happy that Russia, in a way, thought that this would be easy because they just want to destroy whatever Russians they can find,” he said.

Zelenksy appears to now be open to potential negotiations with Putin. That is something Boston thinks may be of little choice in order to avoid a much broader European war.

“My feeling is Russia is not going to walk away with their tail between their legs. I think they’re going to try to do their best to win at all costs. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully the Ukrainians will have a lot of help to where Russia just finds a face-saving way to (get) out,” Boston said.