RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States will be sending at least 600 more Switchblade weapon systems to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion as it is set to enter the third month in just 10 days.

The Switchblade system, which is also called a “kamikaze drone,” is more like a maneuverable artillery round that can be used to scout for an enemy like a drone but also dive for a kill — like an artillery round.

The U.S. already sent 100 of the miniature back-pack Switchblade weapons last month as part of an $800 million assistance package. U.S Marines were training with the Switchblade in North Carolina just last month.

Thursday, the Pentagon announced an additional 600 of the Switchblade “tactical unmanned aerial systems” as part of a new round of another $800 million package of assistance.

The Pentagon was secretive last month and would not officially confirm the Switchblade was being sent.

But Thursday, a news release openly mentioned the system that can be aimed to destroy small targets, such as squads or vehicles.

Ukrainian troops that were in the U.S. since last fall for military schooling were given training last week on the Switchblade.

Those Ukrainian soldiers, which were at the U.S. Navy base at Little Creek, Virginia, are now expected to train others in Ukraine as they return to the war-torn country.

The Switchblade was developed to provide small units or squads the ability to carry a short-range drone-type munition mission. The weapon can fit into a soldier’s backpack and can be set up in just a few minutes. It’s only 2 feet long and weighs just 6 pounds.

Once launched, a Switchblade can linger in the air for 15 minutes, providing an aerial view of the enemy — a small bunker, vehicle or a group of troops, for example — back to the soldier.

The Switchblade then can lock onto a target and then move in at high speed — 100 mph — to wipe out the threat.

It also provides a valuable “wave off” option that allows the soldier operating it to cancel the munition even as it dives for a kill. That allows a decision up until 4 seconds before impact, cutting down on collateral damage or wrong target selection.

The Switchblade can then be steered to another target or self-destruct — because it can not be reused once launched.