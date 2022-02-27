WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – The White House announced Sunday morning that the United States is sending $54 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing attack from Russia.

“This additional assistance will support our partners to provide critically needed health care, safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene supplies, and protection for vulnerable children,” an official White House statement said. “This includes critical emergency health supplies to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as emergency food assistance to meet the immediate needs of 125,000 people.”

The release also said supplies such as thermal blankets will be sent to help approximately 18,500 people who have been displaced from their homes, or for any elderly enduring the harsh winter.

The announcement comes “following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified further invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to trigger increased needs,” the release said.

The U.S. currently has 17-member Disaster Assistance Response Teams in the Ukrainian region to lead the response overseas.