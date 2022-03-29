SITNYAKI, Ukraine (AP) — Destroyed military equipment — much of it Russian — dots the landscape west of the Ukrainian capital in the aftermath of this week’s heavy clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities say they have successfully pushed back the Russian invaders and thwarted their plan to encircle Kyiv.

A Russian tank with its entire turret blown off was seen along a major road.

The body of a Russian soldier could be seen over the weekend in the area of Makariv, just over 35 miles west of the capital.

A missile launching truck believed to be Russian could be seen with the mark of the letter V, a sign used by many Russian troops. That truck had its cab blasted, but the missiles — except for two missing — appeared to still be intact.

A tank and armoured vehicles could also be seen. It was unclear to which side they belonged.

In addition to Makariv being retaken by Ukraine, other areas were also lost by Russian troops.

The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern Kyiv suburb that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said Monday that the city has been “liberated” from Russian troops.

A senior U.S. defense official said the U.S. believes the Ukrainians have also retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east.

With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to end the war.

The bulk of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where it has been locked up in fighting with Moscow-backed separatists in a nearly eight-year conflict.

If Russia succeeds in encircling and destroying the Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland called Donbas, it could try to dictate its terms to Kyiv and, possibly, attempt to split the country in two.