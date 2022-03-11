CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — A column of Russian tanks was stopped in Ukraine this week at the eastern entrance to Kyiv and seemingly forced back.

Video released by Azov, a controversial part of Ukraine’s military, was said to show aerial views of the tanks being fired upon, possibly by a drone.

On Thursday, AP journalists confirmed the location by flying a drone themselves over the area. The attack took place in the Brovary area, near Kyiv, on the main road from Chernihiv.

At one point, the video showed at least 20 tanks grouped closely within a block — and several explosions hitting nearby.

Soldiers at the nearby checkpoint did not want to be filmed, but confirmed there had been a battle Wednesday and that some Russian tanks had been destroyed, without giving further details.

The Ukrainian National Guard’s Special Forces Unit “Azov” has its roots in the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 by far-right activists led by Andriy Biletsky at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The unit eventually became part of Ukraine’s National Guard, and many of its troops are members of a far-right political group, the National Corps, that was formed by Biletsky.