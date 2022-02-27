BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Video showed the aftermath of some intense clashes in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, where a Russian mechanized column suffered heavy losses.

The video emerged on social media on Sunday.

Armored cars and trucks were strewn along Vokzal’na St in the northwest suburb that lies between Kyiv and an airfield recently captured by Russian forces.

Video showed destroyed and abandoned Russian military armored personnel carriers and trucks on Vokzal’na Street.

Russian troops drew closer to Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million, street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and strategic ports in the country’s south came under pressure from the invading forces.

Ukrainian defenders put up stiff resistance that appeared to slow the invasion.