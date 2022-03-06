KYIV, Ukraine (AP/WNCN) — Ukraine’s military released video that it claimed showed a Russian combat helicopter being shot down.

The video shows the helicopter being struck by a single missile, apparently launched from the ground.

The helicopter was flying close to the ground near the tree line on the edge of some open fields when a missile was fired. The smoke trail of the missile is visible in the video.

In the video, the missile and helicopter collide and the aircraft immediately becomes engulfed in flames and crashes to the ground in a fireball.

Several countries, including the United States, have recently sent more Stinger missiles to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The Associated Press has no independent means of verifying the veracity of the military’s claim, or the date and location of the footage.