RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Russian attacks hitting cities across Ukraine, families are looking to flee to nearby countries like Poland.

Anya Swanson spoke to CBS 17’s Lillian Donahue over video from the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing of Krakovets. Swanson and her family fled her hometown of Lviv while Russian forces attack cities across Ukraine.

“It makes me feel angry and it makes me feel scared,” Swanson said. “We want to be free. We want this country to prosper. We want to live peacefully here.”

She’s headed to her mother’s home in Poland, not knowing when she’ll return or what she’ll come back to.

“Connection is spotty. Information is coming through. We cannot know what is true, what is not true,” Swanson said.

Swanson said she waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for more than seven hours just to see the border crossing.

She has one request for the rest of the world.

“Pray for Ukraine,” Swanson said.