Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5

Saluting the Class of 2020

  • Tanner Lamm – Charles B. Aycock High School
  • Jason Crews – Wakefield High School
  • Jackson Duelks – Holly Springs High School
  • Logan Kennedy – Holly Springs High School
  • Will Schwab – Holly Springs High School
  • Lauren lee – Holly Springs High School
  • Max Barbour – Cardinal Gibbons High School
  • Mariana Rae Quinata Anderson – Seventy-First High School
  • Kali Press – Leesville Road High School
  • McKenna Brunick – Leesville Road High School
  • Lauren Carlie Kohr – Garner High School
  • Nathan Berry – Wake Christian Academy
  • Nhyla Bryant – Rolesville High School
  • Carson Sellers – Leesville Road High School
  • Johanna Gore – Wakefield High School
  • Emma von Koch Grace – Christian School
  • Cameron Carrow – Jordan High School
  • Leesville Road High School seniors
  • Jkhala Johnson – Southwest Edgecombe High School
  • Zachary Richardson and Alexa Tomlinson – North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
  • Nicole Buchanan – Northern High School
  • Savanna Logan Kelly – South Johnston High School
  • Micki Maxson – Vance Charter School
  • Alexandra Vallieu – Apex Friendship High School
  • Dy’Nasia A. Bowens – Broughton High School
  • Alexis Roxanne Green – North Brunswick
  • Llesenia Hansell – South View High School
  • Angela Council – Cumberland Polytechnic High
  • Kyra Mitchell – Vance County High School

Trending Stories