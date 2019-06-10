Skeeter Meter

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
89°
Sign Up
Raleigh
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Wake County News
Durham County News
North Carolina News
NC Lottery
The Bright Side ☀️
Cumberland County News
Johnston County News
Orange County News
Wayne County News
Local News That Matters
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Honoring Black History
Around the South
National News
CBS 17 Votes
Destination Vacation
Check This Out
Political News
Capitol Report
Local Matters
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
NC courts overhaul
Politics from The Hill
Driving You Crazy
Entertainment
Investigators
Press Releases
Job Alert
Weather
Today’s Forecast
10-Day forecast
CBS 17 Live Weather Cams
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
3-Degree Guarantee
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Facts
Weather Beast
School visits
Top Stories
Tropical wave could impact NC Coast next week
Video
Top Stories
NC beaches to see minor impacts in Tropical Storm …
Atlantic heating up ahead of peak hurricane season
Video
Tropical Storm Franklin to become a hurricane this …
Video
Relief in sight for Triangle following intense heat
Video
Video
Watch CBS 17 News
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Representatives Ross and Nickel host abortion discussion …
Video
Top Stories
SC couple gets engaged following colonoscopy
Video
Top Stories
Allisha Watts killed on day she was last seen: Warrant
Video
International travel is up ahead of Labor Day
Video
Watermelon Festival now underway in Eastern NC town
Video
Candlelight vigil for Camp Lejeune marine to be held …
Video
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Canada knocks off France; Basketball World Cup attendance …
Top Stories
Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women’s star Angela …
Top Stories
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek wants to win, of course. …
Yuka Saso shoots 66 to take 1st-round lead in Canada …
Billie Jean King’s push for equal prize money in …
World champion Spain rises to No. 2 in FIFA rankings …
My Carolina
On Carolina Soil
Be Our Guest
Destination Midtown
Money Matters
Carolina Business
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
CBS 17 Job Board
Post a Job
Newsletters
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
CBS 17 News app
Newsletter email signup
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Calendar
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Advertise with CBS 17
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Skeeter Meter
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
96°
/
75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
30%
96°
75°
Saturday
95°
/
74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
40%
95°
74°
Sunday
88°
/
70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°
70°
Monday
84°
/
70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°
70°
Tuesday
83°
/
70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°
70°
Wednesday
85°
/
62°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers
30%
85°
62°
Thursday
81°
/
59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
59°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
89°
1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°
91°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°
93°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°
96°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°
96°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°
94°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°
91°
7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°
87°
8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
87°
86°
9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°
84°
10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°
81°
11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
81°
80°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
30%
80°
79°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°
78°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°
78°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
77°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
77°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°
76°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°
78°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°
81°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°
85°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°
89°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°
91°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
Trending Stories
Nash County man pleads guilty for killing son-in-law: …
Ex-Rolesville police chief sues for ‘hostile’ work …
Man dead, gunman on the loose in Durham, police say
Teenager found dead in Sanford days after going missing
Tropical wave could impact NC Coast next week
Cary gets $75M for new indoor sports complex
Raleigh neighbors petition against ‘Missing Middle’ …
Read more trending stories