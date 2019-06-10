Skeeter Meter

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 30% 96° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 40% 95° 74°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 70°

Monday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 84° 70°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 83° 70°

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 85° 62°

Thursday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

87°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
87°

86°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

84°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
30%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

Trending Stories

Read more trending stories