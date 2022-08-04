Sponsored Content: Stay Healthy and Hydrated this Summer With Sima Cohen

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
93°
Raleigh
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Russia and Ukraine War
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Political News
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Job Alert
Entertainment
Automotive News
Check This Out
Press Releases
Top Stories
NC State head coach briefs media after first practice
Video
Wreath-laying honors Raleigh cop who died 27 years …
Why are so many high-earners moving to NC?
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season despite …
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland Co. reopening cooling stations
Video
What to know heading into peak hurricane season
Video
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Vance, Warren …
Severe t-storm warnings for Wake, Franklin counties
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NC State head coach briefs media after first practice
Video
Top Stories
NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season despite …
Video
Top Stories
Durham family rescued in apartment fire
Video
NC colleges returning as COVID, Monkeypox on the …
Video
Wayne County community runs for Matthew Fishman
Video
Mother of daughter found dead at Virginia hotel charged
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
The Blitz
Top Stories
NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment
Top Stories
NC State head coach briefs media after first practice
Video
Top Stories
London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in …
Iman Shumpert arrested at Texas airport for pot possession
Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle …
WNBA’s Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced …
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Newsletters
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
Job Alert
Post a Job
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sponsored Content: Stay Healthy and Hydrated this Summer With Sima Cohen
For more information visit
Sima Cohen
Healthy Living
How you brew coffee could impact your cholesterol: …
Durham stroke survivor shares story in Awareness …
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are …
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties …
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days …
View All Healthy Living
Trending Stories
‘My pilot just jumped out’: RDU 911 call released
Wake Forest beer, wine seller admits to embezzlement
NC man sentenced for road rage shooting that was …
Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M
Wilson man arrested for 2014 rape, kidnapping child
Fayetteville offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand
Click here for full list of trending stories