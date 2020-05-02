12-year-old NC golf phenom has challenge answered by Barstool Sports star

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Peter Meyers has a picture-perfect golf swing and the confidence to go with it. The 12-year-old thought it would be neat to challenge the host of his favorite podcast on Barstool Sports.

“I challenged him because we always watch his podcast on Barstool Sports. It’s really funny,” Myers said. “I really wanted to just play a round of golf with him.”

The challenge isn’t anything new for the 33-year-old Riggs. Well, sort of.

“People challenge me all the time. They’re not always 12,” Riggs said.

It’s a bit of a no-win situation for Riggs. But, when you get called out, especially by a 12-year-old, there’s nowhere to hide.

“I’m more experienced. There’s no doubt about that,” Riggs joked. “I have a larger frame. I’ve had 33 spins around the sun to grow he’s only had 12. That’s a huge advantage, I think.

“But, again, that’s not what I’m focusing on. Pete challenged me in a very friendly, classy manner. I accepted, and we’re here to see who’s the better golfer.”

Myers had no doubt who the better golfer is. In the match-play format, Myers predicted an early demise for his famed coutnerpart. He wasn’t expecting many holes to be played.

“Hopefully 11 or 14 (holes). it should be quick,” Myers bragged. “It should be painless, yes. I’m ready for the spotlight. It’s going to be an awesome day.”

Myers was right about that. It was an awesome day featuring plenty of good golf on both sides. Myers grabbed the early lead, but Riggs quickly came back to even the match after six holes.

Riggs found out it isn’t easy to stick it to the 12-year-old phenom. In the end, it took a few more holes than Myers expected, but the 33-year-old Riggs couldn’t hold off the youngster. The Barstool Sports star fell, 3-and-2.

“Even the best players of all time Tiger Woods only in his peak won 20 percent of the time,” Riggs said. “It means you lose 70, 80, 90 percent of the time. You’re going to have wins. You’re going to have losses. It’s not if you win or if you lose. It’s how you do it. It’s how graceful you can do it.”

