2 Triangle junior hockey teams in quarantine after members test positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 has confirmed two junior hockey teams from the Triangle are in quarantine after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus spread from teenage members of the junior Hurricanes’ teams to more than 15 members of an Atlanta team during last week’s game in Georgia.

This happened even though players who tested positive for the coronavirus before the trip stayed home.

Both Raleigh teams will remain off the ice until at least next week.

